West Ham United’s chances of signing Fulham star Joao Palhinha are over this summer.

A report from The Sun has provided more details about West Ham’s pursuit of a new midfielder.

With less than one month left of the transfer window, David Moyes’s attempts to strengthen his squad have proven fruitless.

Working alongside new director of football Tim Steidten, the club have failed to secure any of their desired transfer targets.

The relationship between the two senior figures doesn’t appear to be going too well, with one pundit even suggesting it could see the Scot walk out the club.

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

West Ham made their latest bid to replace Declan Rice today, with a bid for Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse.

However, they failed to match the Championship club’s valuation which could end their pursuit of the 28-year-old.

West Ham’s attempts to sign Joao Palhinha are also now effective over, with Fulham putting a huge price on the Portuguese international.

They demanded £90m for the 28-year-old and even though there was likely some room for negotiation, an agreement hasn’t been reached.

West Ham pursuit of Palhinha is over

The report from The Sun states that West Ham no longer consider Palhinha to be a realistic target this summer.

Fulham are playing hardball with West Ham for the ‘special’ midfielder, who picked up a shoulder injury during pre-season.

It’s a huge blow for Fulham, who named Palhinha their Player of the Season last year after consistently dominating games in midfield.

West Ham need to replace Declan Rice, but finding a player who can do everything the 24-year-old is capable of is going to be virtually impossible.

Palhinha can’t carry the ball like Rice but is an expert at protecting the back four.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

West Ham were leaky at the back last season and Palhinha would have improved their defensive output.

He’s also got a brilliant range of passing too and is very physically imposing.

Now that their pursuit of Palhinha is over, West Ham will need to quickly refocus.

The longer their search for a midfielder goes on, the more concern there will be among the fan base before the season starts.