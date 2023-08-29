Tim Steidten now considering signing ‘dangerous’ £20m forward for West Ham

West Ham United now want to sign Brazilian forward Marcos Leonardo in the final days of the transfer window.

That’s according to German journalist Florian Plettenberg who shared an update on social media this morning.

West Ham have started the season brilliantly and done some fantastic business in the transfer market.

They were very briefly top of the Premier League on Saturday evening after back-to-back wins over Chelsea and Brighton.

James Ward-Prowse has looked sensational since his switch from Southampton and Edson Alvarez could be the perfect partner for the England international in midfield.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Michail Antonio has rediscovered his best form already this season but he needs some competition in the squad.

West Ham want to sign another forward and Marcos Leonardo could be that man.

Technical director Tim Steidten is already in Brazil assessing potential options.

The ‘dangerous’ forward could end up being the man who makes the move to the London Stadium in the final days of the transfer window.

West Ham want Marcos Leonardo

Posting on social media about West Ham’s potential business, Plettenberg said: “New @WestHam is focused on three strikers from Brazil as Director Tim Steidten is already at site.

“For David Moyes he’s going to find a hard working No. 9 with a top character! #WHUFC

Candidates: Yuri Alberto (Corinthians), Pedro (Flamengo), Marcos Leonardo (FC Santos).”

Marcos Leonardo has been valued at £20m this summer despite the fact he’s got an £86m release clause.

Pedro has been a target for several days now as has Yuri Alberto.

However, Marcos Leonardo was a potential option for Arsenal earlier in the window.

The 20-year-old Brazilian has had a fantastic season at Santos, scoring eight goals in 15 top-flight appearances this season.

Photo by Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images

He’s already made more than 150 first-team appearances for the club and is closing in on 50 senior goals.

It’s an exceptional record for such a young player and it’s no surprise West Ham want to explore a deal for Marcos Leonardo.

Steidten now needs to decide which option he’s going to go for and then try and get a deal over the line before Friday evening’s deadline.