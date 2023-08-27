Sky Sports journalist now says West Ham are keen to sign 22-year-old Brazilian international

West Ham United have now identified Corinthians striker Yuri Alberto as a potential target ahead of deadline day next week.

That’s via journalist Dharmesh Sheth who shared the update on X.

Photo by Miguel Schincariol/Getty Images

Sheth said that West Ham remain in the market to sign a striker in this final week.

He shared that dialogue also remains open with Sevilla over Youssef En-Nesyri.

Sheth said: “West Ham United remain in market to sign a forward in final week.

“Yuri Alberto of Corinthians has emerged as a potential target. The 22-year old has one cap for Brazil.

“Dialogue remains open with Sevilla over Youssef En-Nesyri. 2 of number of options West Ham looking at.”

This will no doubt be an exciting update for West Ham following the news that a deal for Mohammed Kudus is almost completed.

David Moyes’ squad is finally coming together but the side do still look light in the striker department.

Michail Antonio is doing a valiant job leading the line but the side only have Danny Ings and Divin Mubama in reserve.

And with Ings linked with a move to Everton, West Ham targeting another striker in Alberto makes a lot of sense.

West Ham still want a striker and are considering Yuri Alberto

Although Antonio, Ings and Mubama aren’t bad options by any means, improvement can be made.

18-year-old Divin Mubama may still benefit from a loan this season whilst Danny Ings could still leave as mentioned.

Photo by Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images

It seems Alberto might actually have a fairly similar profile to that of departed Gianluca Scamacca.

Alberto is heavily praised for his finishing and ball-striking from distance.

And although Scamacca’s West Ham career wasn’t a success, it seems the club may still be looking for that profile.

Michail Antonio is now 33-years-old and will undoubtedly need support in a season which also entails a Europa League campaign.

Moreover, even if Danny Ings is set to stay it still wouldn’t be a surprise to see Moyes’ side strengthen in the area.

And Yuri Alberto could be an exciting striker for West Ham to have onboard.