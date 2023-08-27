West Ham now in talks to sign Tottenham attacking who’s ‘got everything’ in his locker

West Ham United are now trying to sign a new striker in the form of Flamengo forward Pedro.

David Moyes looked on as Michail Antonio delivered a masterclass in attacking play at Brighton yesterday. However, the West Ham boss wants even more firepower in the ranks.

And according to Alan Nixon, The Hammers are now looking to sign Flamengo striker Pedro in a deal worth around £26m.

Pedro is a Brazilian international who has starred for Flamengo and is believed to have caught the eye of Tottenham as well. The striker is said to be on Spurs’ radar for replacing Harry Kane after his move to Bayern Munich.

Of course, Pedro will be well-known to current West Ham star Lucas Paqueta. The pair play together for the Brazil national team and Paqueta could well end up playing a role in convincing Pedro to come.

The 26-year-old striker scored 26 goals last season and was part of the Selecao squad that travelled to Qatar in December for the World Cup.

Lauded by manager Magno Alves as a player who has ‘got everything‘, Pedro would very much give West Ham an added impetus in attack.

Pedro would give West Ham a superb window

The Hammers have made smart moves this summer in using the money from the sale of Declan Rice to invest in the squad. If they now add Pedro as well, it will have been a fine old window indeed.

David Moyes deserved backing this summer after delivering European success and if he gets Pedro through the door, he’ll be loving it.

Certainly, it would be a nice end to the window for Moyes and West Ham.