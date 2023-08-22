Tim Steidten has just met with club over signing ‘unbelievable’ forward for West Ham

West Ham United technical director Tim Steidten has now met Paris Saint-Germain over signing Hugo Ekitike.

A report from Foot Mercato has shared more details about West Ham’s pursuit of the striker.

David Moyes wouldn’t have been too pleased with how West Ham’s transfer window has gone so far.

After losing Declan Rice, it’s been slow going trying to bring in replacements.

James Ward-Prowse had a debut to remember with two assists against Chelsea while Edson Alvarez came on to see out the game on Sunday.

However, aside from the two midfielders, Moyes has yet to add anyone else to his squad.

He may be able to get a defender with Konstantinos Mavropanos about to join the club despite worries over his medical.

Now, Tim Steidten is turning his attention to signing a striker for West Ham and Hugo Ekitike is his chosen target.

The ‘unbelievable’ striker hasn’t had the best time since joining PSG last summer.

A move to the London Stadium would give him a fresh start and a chance to try and fulfil his obvious potential.

Steidten meets PSG over signing Ekitike for West Ham

The report from Foot Mercato suggests that Steidten met Luis Campos to discuss Ekitike’s future.

The 21-year-old signed on a permanent deal from Stade Reims earlier in the summer after spending last season on loan at the Parc des Princes.

However, he didn’t set the world alight in the French capital, scoring three league goals and providing four assists.

PSG might sense an opportunity to make a quick profit on Ekitike and will hope they can negotiate a good deal with Steidten to move him to West Ham.

Foot Mercato believe the conversation was ‘very constructive’ and Ekitike’s salary isn’t a problem for the Premier League side.

Not only that, West Ham has presented its game plan to Ekitike and he and his representatives were ‘very receptive’.

Ekitike isn’t the only option Steidten and West Ham are considering to improve their forward options.

A certain Romelu Lukaku has also been linked today as Chelsea try to move him on.

The young Frenchman would be a much more exciting option given his potential.

He’s only going to get better and could develop into a top player at the London Stadium.