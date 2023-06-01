Tim Sherwood warns Arsenal about signing 21-year-old player this summer











Tim Sherwood has provided Arsenal with a warning if they plan to sign Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo this summer.

Sherwood was talking to Sam Allardyce on the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast.

After discussing Leeds United’s relegation from the Premier League, they turned their attention to this summer’s transfer market.

One of the names that are likely to be heavily discussed over the next few months is Moises Caicedo.

Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images

The Ecuadorian international has been sensational on the south coast this season.

Arsenal did their best to try and sign him in January, but couldn’t convince Brighton to sell.

The 21-year-old seemed desperate to go but ended up signing a new contract after deadline day.

Tim Sherwood has delivered a warning to Arsenal in their pursuit of Caicedo going forward.

He’s worried he may end up following in the footsteps of one of his old teammates who’s had a tough time since leaving the Amex.

Sherwood delivers warning to Arsenal over Caicedo

Talking about the midfielder’s potential move, Allardyce said: “Did Caicedo not play right-back for Brighton in the last few games? Unbelievable.

Tim Sherwood then added: “They’ve got to be very careful with that one because [Yves] Bissouma was talked about in the same vein and he went to Tottenham and he’s hardly played.”

Sherwood warning to Arsenal about Caicedo is based on Yves Bissouma’s tough first season at Spurs.

Initially, he couldn’t break into the first team ahead of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur.

There was a suggestion from Antonio Conte that he was struggling to adapt to his tactics.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

The Malian international has also picked up several injuries this season but has been one of Tottenham’s best players in the final few games under Ryan Mason.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is keen to bring in several midfield reinforcements this summer.

Moises Caicedo looks like an obvious upgrade within his Arsenal squad given how well he’s played this season.

His versatility could also make him a valuable option going forward.

Every transfer is a risk, especially considering the fee Arsenal will likely have to pay to sign Caicedo.

However, they won’t make a move for the youngster unless they’re confident he’ll adapt to his new surroundings.

