Tim Sherwood has been raving about West Ham United midfielder James Ward-Prowse after his stunning start to the season.

Sherwood was speaking to Sam Allardyce on the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast.

The pair were reflecting on a frantic start to the season in the Premier League and a very positive one for West Ham.

David Moyes masterminded victories over Chelsea and Brighton before finally succumbing to Manchester City at the weekend.

However, he’s done some fantastic business in the transfer window alongside new technical director Tim Steidten.

Mohammed Kudus is a very exciting addition, while Edson Alvarez has immediately slotted into the holding midfield role.

However, Tim Sherwood wanted to point out what a brilliant signing James Ward-Prowse has been.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

He couldn’t have been more complimentary about the 28-year-old and believes every manager would love to sign him.

There was plenty of interest in the Southampton captain, but he ended up making the switch to the London Stadium for around £30m.

Given the amount of cash being thrown about this summer, he’s already looking like a bargain.

Sherwood raves about West Ham star Ward-Prowse

Asked about West Ham signing, Sherwood said: “Amazing, I think he’s the perfect David Moyes signing. He’s a perfect every-manager signing.

“He gets on with it, he buys into what the manager wants, he has great technique, works on his game every day, delivery from set pieces which is crucial especially for a team the size of West Ham and David Moyes’s style.

“You want to win games and sometimes it might be defending your box for large portions and then getting one or two chances from set pieces and he puts it right on the money.

“He’s fantastic, his all-round game’s great. Good leadership qualities as well, not frightened to have a voice and tell people bad news and he runs around and gives everything for the shirt.

“To get a recruitment like [James] Ward-Prowse is fantastic. For what he’s going to give them he’s a steal, I can’t speak highly enough of him.

“Every manager who’s ever managed in football would want this kid.”

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

It’s a huge compliment from Sherwood that he believes West Ham have beaten so many teams to a signing like Ward-Prowse.

Lee Dixon has admitted that he already looks like a bargain, while David Moyes has been quick to praise his new arrival.

Ward-Prowse could play his first match in Europe since 2016 if selected about Backa Topola tonight.

He very much looks ready for European football right now and will be hoping to add to his five goal contributions already for the season.