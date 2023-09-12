David Moyes says two West Ham players have been absolutely brilliant this season

West Ham United boss David Moyes has singled out both James Ward-Prowse and Jarrod Bowen for praise after a brilliant start to the new season.

Moyes has been speaking to talkSPORT this morning and was asked about Ward-Prowse and Bowen missing out on the latest England squad.

The Hammers have been the surprise package in the Premier League so far this season and currently make up the top four behind Manchester City, Tottenham and Liverpool.

West Ham have picked up surprise wins over Chelsea and Brighton, with Bowen and Ward-Prowse starring for Moyes’s side so far.

Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Indeed, both Bowen and Ward-Prowse have already registered four goal involvements in as many Premier League appearances.

And it’s fair to say that Moyes is delighted with his summer signing Ward-Prowse and Bowen.

Moyes on Ward-Prowse and Bowen

Speaking to talkSPORT, Moyes was quizzed over whether both West Ham players should have been included in Gareth Southgate’s latest England squad.

While the Hammers boss refused to be drawn into that debate, he did praise both Bowen and Ward-Prowse for their brilliant early-season form.

“Well, I wouldn’t want to be picking the England squad because they’ve got that many good players, an abundance of players they’ve gone to the moment,” Moyes said.

“The selection issues the manager must have is hard enough for himself. But I’m sure both of them were knocking at the door, they must have been very close because their form has been very good.

“Jarrod had a chance of it last year but again, he’s he started the season very well with his goals.

“James has come in and settled in brilliantly well. But probably no more than we hoped and I think having players with Premier League experience, it’s a bit easier for them to come in and get started well.”

Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Of course, Ward-Prowse arrived at the London Stadium over the summer after making the switch from Southampton.

The 28-year-old has settled in brilliantly so far and helped to fill the void left by Declan Rice.

As for Bowen, he seems to have rediscovered his scoring touch again this season and looks a real threat for the Hammers.

It’s still early days in terms of both players regaining their place in Southgate’s squad. But if they continue their current form, it would be difficult for the England boss to overlook them.