Tim Sherwood says ‘top-drawer’ 24-year-old Arsenal player is better than £72m Manchester United man

Eddie Nketiah hammered in a hat-trick for Arsenal yesterday to give Mikel Arteta food for thought for the season ahead.

Nketiah stepped up to fill in for the injured Gabriel Jesus and took his chance brilliantly, firing in three superb goals against Sheffield United.

The former Leeds loanee has often been a fringe player for the Gunners.

However, former Spurs midfielder Tim Sherwood believes Nketiah is more than good enough, and could actually replace £72m Manchester United striker, Rasmus Hojlund.

Tim Sherwood says Eddie Nketiah is an upgrade on Rasmus Hojlund

Speaking on Sky Sports after after watching Nketiah dismantled the Blades, Sherwood insisted the Arsenal man can do what Hojlund does and more.

“I feel sorry for Eddie Nketiah, because people [in general] and Arsenal fans, no matter who it is, they are always asking questions about him and looking what he can’t do,” Sherwood said.

“I like to look at what he can do. He can play in a lot of teams. A lot of big teams. You’re telling me this boy couldn’t play for Man United at the moment instead of Rasmus Hojlund? He’s an upgrade on Rasmus Hojlund. [United] spent an awful lot of money on him.

“For me, Eddie Nketiah is top drawer. I think he warrants playing for Arsenal at the top of the Premier League.”

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Nketiah is now Arsenal’s top league goal scorer this season and Mikel Arteta will have a decision to make when Jesus does return.

Nketiah proving his point

For years, many have said Nketiah isn’t good enough for a side like Arsenal and that the Gunners need more in attacking areas.

But right now, the England man is proving that he is indeed good enough. His hat-trick yesterday was a thing of beauty and if he can kick on in the coming games and score more goals, then Arsenal will be delighted.

We all know Gabriel Jesus is the main man at the club. But with Nketiah scoring goals and breathing down his neck, that can only be a good thing for the club.

Arteta will be delighted with the 24-year-old yesterday and will hope for more of the same as Jesus continues his latest recovery.