Mikel Arteta hints at surprise replacement for Gabriel Jesus against Sheffield United

Arsenal have the easiest game of their season today – on paper anyway – as they welcome Sheffield United to The Emirates.

The winless Blades make the trip to North London ravaged by injury and with manager Paul Heckingbottom looking over his shoulder in terms of his job.

For Arsenal, it will be a case of sticking to the task and getting the three points. However, they’ll need to do it without striker Gabriel Jesus, who picked up a hamstring injury in midweek.

And speaking ahead of the game, Mikel Arteta suggested Kai Havertz could replace Jesus when asked if the German could indeed play up front.

Arteta suggests he’ll use Kai Havertz up front v Sheffield United

Speaking to the press, as transcribed by Football.London, Arteta gave a short but suggestive answer when quizzed on if Havertz could play up top.

“We have different profiles. Kai has been really good there,” Arteta said.

Havertz was signed really as a replacement for Granit Xhaka on the left of the midfield three but has flitted between different positions all season.

As we know, the German played the role for Chelsea a lot and did well in certain games.

Eddie Nketiah is the other obvious option for Arteta, who will be looking to put the Blades away early on.

Ideal game for Havertz to shine

At the end of the day, it shouldn’t matter who Arsenal play up front today against Sheffield United. The Blades are in woeful form and have a squad so low on numbers that it could be a cricket score.

For Havertz, this is the ideal game for him to be involved in. There should be chances aplenty and if there was a game for him to get his confidence up, then it’s today.

Havertz has actually done ok since signing and seems to be growing into being part of the Arsenal team.

As the season goes on, he’ll surely only improve further. Goals will help though, and if he can get a few against the Blades today, that would be ideal.