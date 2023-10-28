‘Wow’: BBC pundit delivers Eddie Nketiah verdict after Sheffield United hat-trick

Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah was the toast of the town today as he rattled in a superb hat-trick to down a hapless Sheffield United side.

The Gunners were dominant throughout but had looked like being frustrated against a resilient looking Blades side in the opening 45. However, Nketiah capitalised on a mistake from Auston Trusty before firing in two more after the break. The third, a particularly stunning strike.

And after watching Nketiah rattle in that third from 25 yards, BBC pundit Stephen Warnock was full of praise for the Arsenal forward.

BBC pundit wowed by Eddie Nketiah as he downs Sheffield United

Watching the game for the BBC, Warnock admitted he was blown away by the strike from Nketiah, who became Arsenal’s top scorer this season in the process.

“Just listen to that reception for Eddie Nketiah, and rightly so. This goal is all about the movement, he just steps off the defender Trusty, clears the ball out of his feet and smashes it in from 25 yards,” Warnock said.

“Wow! A quite brilliant strike, the keeper had no chance of saving that.”

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Like a new signing for Arsenal

What a performance of ruthless finishing from Eddie Nketiah today. Yes, the opposition were not up to it but the Arsenal forward still needed to do the business.

The third goal was particularly impressive and it showed another side to the forward’s game as he rattled it in from range.

Arsenal are in cruise control at the moment and today’s game was just what they needed to keep the momentum up in the league.

There will, of course, be far tougher games coming down the line. But for now, Eddie Nketiah can rest easy and revel in a fine days work in North London.