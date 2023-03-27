Tim Sherwood names the only two good signings Antonio Conte made at Tottenham











Tim Sherwood has now suggested that Antonio Conte only made two good signings during his time at Tottenham Hotspur.

Sherwood was speaking on TalkSPORT (27/3 8:41am) about the Italian’s dismissal from Spurs last night.

After a week of waiting, Tottenham finally released a statement confirming the inevitable.

Antonio Conte’s position at the club became untenable after a series of poor performances and awkward press conferences.

He failed to control his temper after Southampton’s last-minute penalty last weekend.

The two points they dropped could end up being vital in the race to finish in the top four.

However, Conte called out his players, and the club as a whole, before returning to Italy.

Despite constantly asking more of the club, Spurs did make plenty of signings under the Italian.

However, Sherwood has criticised Tottenham’s recruitment under Conte, naming just two good signings.

It’s hard to argue with that in some ways, although one or two players may have been left out rather harshly.

Sherwood very critical of Tottenham signings under Conte

Asked about what went wrong at Spurs under Conte, Sherwood said: “You can say what you want about Daniel Levy but he has backed him financially.

“I think the recruitment’s been really poor. Every five players they bring in, only one of them is any good.

“[Dejan] Kulusevski’s been good, [Rodrigo] Bentancur you have to admit, but it’s not regular enough, it’s a scattergun approach on the recruitment.”

Kulusevski and Bentancur have objectively been brilliant signings at Tottenham under Antonio Conte.

Cristian Romero’s loan deal was also made permanent during the Italian’s spell, although he initially joined the club under Nuno Espirito Santo.

However, there are other examples of players who have been brought in that just haven’t worked.

Richarlison is still yet to come close to justifying his £60m fee.

Jamie O’Hara described new midfielder Yves Bissouma as ‘diabolical’, while Djed Spence barely played a minute before being loaned out.

Whoever permanently replaces Conte has a job on their hands to tie together the best aspects of Tottenham’s squad.

They also need to immediately address Harry Kane’s contract situation.

The Tottenham talisman has just one year left on his deal, and can’t be allowed to leave on a free transfer.

