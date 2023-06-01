Tim Sherwood insists Arsenal won't be signing 'brilliant' PL midfielder this summer











Tim Sherwood now believes that there’s no way Arsenal will sign Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan this summer.

Speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast, Sherwood was sharing his thoughts on the upcoming transfer window.

Arsenal are set to be one of the most active clubs in the market.

Mikel Arteta needs to prepare his side for the Champions League after several seasons outside Europe’s biggest tournament.

There are already several players who look like they might be leaving The Emirates this summer.

Despite being one of his key players throughout the campaign, Granit Xhaka appears to be off.

That leaves a space in midfield that could be filled by a number of potential candidates.

One of the players linked with a move is Ilkay Gundogan.

His contract expires this summer and an extension looks unlikely at this point.

However, Sherwood can’t see Gundogan moving to Arsenal this summer.

He believes there are two other clubs ahead of them in the chase for the German star.

Sherwood doesn’t see Gundogan at Arsenal

Speaking about the 32-year-old’s future, Sherwood said: “I think if Barcelona come [in] or Real Madrid I think he’s got to jump and take that opportunity as he’s done it all here.

“Where’s he going to go? I can’t see him playing for another Premier League side.

“I know Mikel Arteta wants to take him, he knows the player inside-out, he’ll fit into anyone’s team.

“Man City will be all right without him, they’re not worried about [Ilkay] Gundogan, I love him, I think he’s brilliant.”

It would be a real coup if Arsenal could get a deal over the line for Gundogan.

His performances never seem to dip and he can always be relied upon to play his best football in high-pressure situations.

Arsenal have already benefitted from bringing players in from Manchester City when they’ve become available.

Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko are prime examples of that.

However, Sherwood can’t see Man City making the same mistake by letting Gundogan join Arsenal.

Strengthening one of their nearest rivals given how close they ran them in the Premier League this season could turn out to be a disaster.

