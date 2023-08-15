Tim Sherwood blown away by ‘incredible’ Newcastle player vs Aston Villa

Tim Sherwood has admitted that Sandro Tonali’s Newcastle United debut was simply amazing.

Sherwood was speaking on The Kelly & Wrighty Show after a fantastic weekend on Tyneside.

Eddie Howe couldn’t have imagined a better debut for new signing Sandro Tonali.

There was plenty of anticipation about seeing the 23-year-old in competitive action for Newcastle for the first time.

He couldn’t have got his career at the club off to a better start, scoring the opening goal after just six minutes.

Tonali played a key role in their 5-1 win on Saturday as Newcastle now sit at the top of the Premier League.

The Italian international has been impressing his teammates in training and it’s no surprise he’s converted that work behind the scenes into brilliant performance on the pitch.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Tim Sherwood couldn’t contain his praise for Tonali after watching him for Newcastle for the first time.

He’s not sure there’s any role he can’t play in midfield right now.

Sherwood impressed with Newcastle star Tonali

Asked about the 23-year-old, Sherwood said: “I thought it was very good all-round play. We talked about is he a sitter, is he an eight? He’s everything.

“He can do everything this boy. He breaks the game up, his passing, his awareness of space.

“He sees a first-time pass, he knows when to slow the game down, speed it up, he’s got the lot.

“And they love him from the word go which is, as Bruno Guimaraes will tell him, once you’ve got this lot on your side, you’ve got a hell of a chance.

“Tonali, I mean it’s incredible for a debut. I’ve seen it first-hand, a lot of foreign players come over to the Premier League and find it very difficult to settle in.

“Now that is down to the management as well and identifying a player who’s going to fit into his system straight away.

“Early days, but he can’t do any more than he already did, he was absolutely magnificent.”

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Most Newcastle fans will agree with Sherwood’s praise of Tonali after Saturday.

Newcastle have strengthened their squad well this summer, adding an extra option in several key areas.

With a few weeks left, it wouldn’t be a surprise if they explored at least one more deal before the window shut.

They might be looking towards another Premier League in the Champions League for a new defensive option.