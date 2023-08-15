Callum Wilson says 23-year-old Newcastle player is so good in training

Newcastle United forward Callum Wilson has admitted he’s already been seriously impressed with new signing Sandro Tonali in training.

Wilson was speaking on the Football Daily Podcast after the first weekend of Premier League action.

Newcastle couldn’t have got their campaign off to a better start.

Facing Aston Villa was always going to be a tough task but Eddie Howe’s side made it look easy.

Aside from Moussa Diaby’s first-half strike, Newcastle dominated proceedings at St. James’ Park.

One player who already looks like a star in the making on Tyneside is Sandro Tonali.

The 23-year-old midfielder was signed from AC Milan for £55m with plenty of expectation on the Italian international.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

He duly delivered, scoring within the first few minutes after latching onto the end of an Anthony Gordon cross.

Callum Wilson has admitted there was plenty of expectation on Tonali when he turned up to Newcastle training.

He’s already impressed his teammates and excitement is already growing around his next appearance for the club.

Wilson admits Tonali is brilliant in Newcastle training

Asked about his new teammate, Wilson said: “When someone comes in for big money you as a player you’re naturally going to look at them.

“I’d not heard much about him before so you’re observing him in training, you’re playing with and thinking, ‘How can I get goals from this guy?’

“He’s got an eye for a pass, he’s got an unbelievable ability with both feet and he’s a lovely guy first and foremost.



“His English is improving day by day and I just try to create that friendship and that relationship off the field because it does help on the field.

“I’m obviously thinking we’ve spent a lot of money on this guy, what’s he got!

“But then you can see snippets from the first few passes and his movement. Pre- season’s always difficult to judge because everyone’s unfit, people are getting fit, every player comes back in a different place but ultimately the matchday is when it matters.

“He turned up on the weekend and put in a man-of-the-match performance.”

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Eddie Howe is a notoriously tough coach when it comes to training and Wilson has already seen Tonali thrive behind the scenes.

Alongside Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton, the trio could be one of the most terrifying midfields in the league.

Tonali has already earned praise from Alan Shearer, while Don Hutchison has delivered his verdict too.

Villa was a tough test despite the scoreline on Saturday, but Manchester City will be a whole different prospect next weekend.