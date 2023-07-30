Aston Villa are now eyeing £21.5m ‘assist machine’ who’s absolutely rapid

Aston Villa have joined Everton in the race to sign Samuel Iling-Junior this summer, with Juventus wanting around £21.5 million for the 19-year-old.

That is according to a report from Calciomercato, which notes that the Old Lady are focusing on raising funds through player sales following a turbulent season in Serie A.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Samuel Iling-Junior featured 12 times in the Italian top-flight last season. But it would appear that there are clubs in England looking to offer the youngster the chance to return to the country of his birth.

Aston Villa eyeing Iling-Junior

According to the report from Calciomercato, both Aston Villa and Everton have taken information on the teenager. Meanwhile, Juve would be open to letting him go, but want a fee of around £21.5 million.

Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

Of course, it is going to be a difficult summer for the Toffees to navigate. Sean Dyche’s side appear to still be paying the price for previous mistakes in the transfer market.

Aston Villa however, have a hugely exciting season ahead. Unai Emery guided the club into the Europa Conference League last term. And they have the means to really kick on further in the years to come.

Iling-Junior is obviously not quite the finished article. But he has been lauded for his pace, and earmarked as a potential ‘assist machine‘ following his performances in the youth team.

It is an incredibly appealing time to move to Villa Park, particularly if Emery can offer any sort of assurances over game-time.

And you would imagine that the asking price may not put Villa off if they see the versatile winger having huge potential in the future.

It remains to be seen if Villa do decide to make a move. But it would appear that Iling-Junior is definitely on the radar.