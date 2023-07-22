Fabrizio Romano has revealed that there’s no way Aston Villa will sign Federico Chiesa from Juventus this summer.

Unai Emery’s side have had a wonderful window so far, haven’t they? They have signed Youri Tielemans from Leicester City and Pau Torres from Villarreal, while Moussa Diaby is set to be the next one in.

The French winger’s arrival is huge for Aston Villa, but his signing means there’s no way they will make a move to bring in Chiesa from Juventus, Romano wrote on The Daily Briefing.

Fabrizio Romano says Aston Villa definitely won’t sign Federico Chiesa now

After an extraordinary season under Unai Emery in which they finished seventh, Aston Villa have shown just how ambitious they are to push the club forward.

The Villans have done a remarkable job so far, and Diaby’s addition will make them even stronger.

The Frenchman can score goals, create chances and is just an incredibly dangerous attacker. He will give them a different option next season, but his arrival means a move for another Emery target – Federico Chiesa – is no longer on the agenda.

That’s according to Romano, who revealed that Aston Villa did initiate contacts to sign Chiesa two weeks ago, but there’s now ‘no chance’ because of Diaby’s imminent arrival.

He wrote: “Juventus would only sell Chiesa for big money, around €65/70m (£56m/£60m); otherwise they’re more than happy to keep him. I’m not aware of any negotiation with Liverpool.

“Aston Villa asked for him two weeks ago but no chance, they’re now signing Diaby.”

TBR View:

Federico Chiesa would’ve been a great signing for Aston Villa, but we think Diaby is better.

The Frenchman scored 14 goals and provided 11 assists last term and managed 17 goals and 14 assists in the season before. He has been really consistent for Leverkusen over the years – the same can’t be said about Chiesa.

The Italian has scored a combined eight goals for Juventus in the last two seasons. Injuries played a big factor in that record, but it still doesn’t justify spending in excess of £56 million for him.

Villa should be happy they’re about to sign Diaby, and we’re sure the fans can’t wait to see him play under Emery next season.