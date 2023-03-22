Thomas Tuchel's glowing verdict of Tottenham in 2016 as speculation grows he could replace Conte











Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Thomas Tuchel to replace Antonio Conte – and he has previously spoken very warmly about the club.

Speculation continues to be rife about the Italian after his outburst at the weekend.

Conte slammed his players after they let slip a two-goal lead against Southampton.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

The former Chelsea and Juventus boss refused to accept his side’s late capitulation against the relegation-threatened Saints.

He gave both barrels, and also appeared to criticise the culture at the club.

Conte supposedly informed the board that his comments were directly only at the players.

Since that explosive post-match press conference, Conte’s future not left the headlines.

A number of managers have been tipped to replace him, including former Chelsea manager Tuchel, who has been out of work since getting the sack from the Blues in September.

The Mirror’s Darren Lewis reported that any notion of Spurs getting Tuchel was ‘fantasy’.

But then, ESPN journalist James Olley claimed Tuchel is a ‘possibility’ for Spurs.

It would certainly be an eyebrow-raising move if Spurs did sack Conte and brought in Tuchel.

It perhaps should not be dismissed, because Tuchel has previously made some comments about Spurs to suggest he is a big fan of the club.

Back in 2016, Tuchel faced Spurs in the Europa League as manager of Borussia Dortmund.

His side knocked the north Londoners out of the competition.

After the game, he spoke of his admiration for the club. And he was rather blown away by his experience at White Hart Lane.

The 49-year-old said (via Sky Sports Retro): “As a little kid in my garden when I played I was always a team from the Bundesliga. But there was one game when I played with my friends and it was Tottenham Hotspur – because I liked the name so much.

Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images

“For me, to play them in two legs was very special.

“So many friendly people around the club. The coaching staff, the team, the staff around the stadium and in the dressing room and at the benches and so on.

“Unbelievable. Such great support, such a good atmosphere and very friendly people. Made us feel very welcome and all the best for the club.”

Clearly, Tuchel has a great deal of respect for Spurs. It remains to be seen if this could ultimately be something that results in his appointment as manager.