Journalist makes worrying Thomas Tuchel to Tottenham claim after Conte rant











Tottenham could be looking for a new manager in the coming weeks but one man who won’t be coming is former Chelsea boss, Thomas Tuchel.

After Antonio Conte’s monumental rant this weekend, Tottenham chief Daniel Levy is said to be on the lookout for a potential replacement for the Italian.

A number of names have been mentioned alongside the consistent claims that Mauricio Pochettino is the man Spurs favour.

One of those names to get a mention in recent times is former Chelsea boss Tuchel. Currently out of work, the German is one of the more successful names available.

Photo by Luka Stanzl/Pixsell/MB Media/Getty Images

But according to The Mirror’s Darren Lewis, any notion of Spurs getting Tuchel in are described as ‘fantasy’.

“Just on Tuchel, the idea that the Champions League-winning German would give up his wait for a super-power like Real Madrid (he is currently learning Spanish) to scrap for fourth place on a limited budget is fantasy,” Lewis wrote.

As it stands, Conte has currently gone back to Italy as the club look to digest his explosive comments this weekend.

Daniel Levy could move to sack him during the break. However, the Spurs supremo is believed to be taking advice before making what would be yet another huge change at the club.

TBR’s View: Tuchel would have similar problems to Conte at Tottenham

Thomas Tuchel would want to win. End of. He’d be like Conte and want players in who know how to get over the line and want to bring trophies home.

With that in mind, it’s obvious why he is waiting for the Real Madrid job. Spurs have tried so many managers now that there seems to be no point in going for a short-term option like Tuchel once again.

The German is a great manager. But the reality is he feels he’s got bigger fish to fry than Spurs right now.