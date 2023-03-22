Journalist claims Thomas Tuchel is a real 'possibility' for the Tottenham job











ESPN journalist James Olley has described Thomas Tuchel as a ‘possibility’ to replace Antonio Conte at Tottenham.

Spurs will seemingly be searching for a new manager once again after Conte’s explosive rant after the 3-3 draw at Southampton.

The Italian is expected to part ways with Tottenham this week, with The Telegraph reporting that Ryan Mason could take temporary charge until the end of the season.

But there are a few possibilities that Spurs will be exploring over the coming days in the event that Conte leaves.

With the likes of Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino and Luis Enrique all currently out of work, Tottenham may try to secure a long-term replacement immediately.

And Olley has suggested to ESPN that Tuchel would take the job if he was offered it.

Tuchel a contender for Tottenham job

Speaking on ESPN, Olley discussed the likelihood of Tuchel replacing Conte at Tottenham in the near future.

“I’ve heard that Thomas Tuchel is a possibility,” he said.

He added: “Thomas Tuchel, I remember how he did a press conference when he was Chelsea manager talking about how he was a Tottenham fan growing up. He loved the Premier League.

“I think he would take that job if he was offered it. I suppose you can think about other things, Conte’s 343 system to some extent they built a squad around that.

“Tuchel likes to play with three at the back primarily, so there’s kind of a logical fit there. He’s good with the media.

“I could see Tuchel working for them, he’s a big enough name with Champions League pedigree that Spurs would feel like they’re getting a top manager.”

Tuchel enjoyed a brilliant, albeit short, spell at Chelsea where he delivered a Champions League trophy to Stamford Bridge.

The 49-year-old seems like a good fit for Spurs given his track-record in cup competitions. While his last two clubs, PSG and Chelsea, have certainly been the polar opposite to Spurs in terms of financial backing, he has shown he can work under a tighter budget during his time at Borussia Dortmund.

But Spurs fans may be slightly fed up of the club hiring former Chelsea bosses after both Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte have ultimately failed in north London.

