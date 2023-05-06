'Phenomenal' £70m midfielder is now Liverpool's prime target; insiders feel he wants to work with Klopp
Liverpool are continuing to assess new midfielders and still see Chelsea’s Mason Mount as the ideal signing this summer.
The Reds are expected to pursue a number of deals in the summer window. After giving up on Jude Bellingham, a number of other avenues are open for the Anfield club.
And according to The Daily Mail, Chelsea ace Mount remains the number one priority for the Reds.
Mount wants Klopp
While the news of Liverpool being keen on signing Mason Mount is nothing brand new, there is an interesting line within the Mail’s report.
It’s claimed that the ‘phenomenal‘ Mount is keen to work with Klopp and that those inside Anfield believe the pairing are an ideal match for the football club.
Mount’s high energy and box to box style is seen as ideal for Klopp’s tactics. Despite falling down the pecking order at Chelsea and having niggling injuries, the Blues are believed to still be keen on keeping him.
But with a whole host of problems at the club and no European football next season, Mount is open to leaving his £80k-a-week contract.
Liverpool are tracking a number of midfielders. The likes of Matheus Nunes, Declan Rice, and Moises Caicedo among the cluster of names being touted.
TBR’s View: This move makes so much sense
Obviously, Mason Mount loves Chelsea and he’s been a top player for them. But there comes a time when a move is on the cards and it just feels right for Mount and Liverpool right now.
Liverpool need new energy in the middle. Mount needs a refresh. It really does seems a match made in heaven.
It’s hard to disagree with the notion that Klopp and Mount fit as well. All in all, even if this ends up being around £70m, then Liverpool would be doing good business.
Mount is a class act, and he’d prove it at Anfield.
You may also like…
- Report: Liverpool strike verbal agreement over ‘one of the best midfielders’ around
- Fabrizio Romano says ‘exceptional’ midfielder is ‘keen’ on Liverpool move
- ‘He will be moving’: David Ornstein suggests Liverpool and Man United are going to battle to sign £70m star
- Liverpool open talks with £39m defender; Bruno Fernandes absolutely loves him