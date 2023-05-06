'Phenomenal' £70m midfielder is now Liverpool's prime target; insiders feel he wants to work with Klopp

Mount wants Klopp

While the news of Liverpool being keen on signing Mason Mount is nothing brand new, there is an interesting line within the Mail’s report.

It’s claimed that the ‘phenomenal‘ Mount is keen to work with Klopp and that those inside Anfield believe the pairing are an ideal match for the football club.

Photo by Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Mount’s high energy and box to box style is seen as ideal for Klopp’s tactics. Despite falling down the pecking order at Chelsea and having niggling injuries, the Blues are believed to still be keen on keeping him.

But with a whole host of problems at the club and no European football next season, Mount is open to leaving his £80k-a-week contract.

Liverpool are tracking a number of midfielders. The likes of Matheus Nunes, Declan Rice, and Moises Caicedo among the cluster of names being touted.

TBR’s View: This move makes so much sense

Obviously, Mason Mount loves Chelsea and he’s been a top player for them. But there comes a time when a move is on the cards and it just feels right for Mount and Liverpool right now.

Liverpool need new energy in the middle. Mount needs a refresh. It really does seems a match made in heaven.

It’s hard to disagree with the notion that Klopp and Mount fit as well. All in all, even if this ends up being around £70m, then Liverpool would be doing good business.

Mount is a class act, and he’d prove it at Anfield.