David Ornstein says Arsenal eyeing £80k-a-week star as Martin Odegaard cover











David Ornstein has reported that Arsenal are big admirers of Chelsea attacking midfielder and England international Mason Mount.

Arsenal are doing amazingly this season whilst they are challenging for the title. Meanwhile, Chelsea are having a horrible season and sit in 12th.

Mount has been linked to Liverpool a lot during this season. His contract expires in the summer of 2024 and it looks like he currently has no interest in signing a new deal.

Due to this, the Blues may have to cash in this summer. They have spent a lot and will need to sell some assets to fund their summer plans.

(Photo by Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Arsenal interested in Mason Mount

The Gunners need to add some more quality to their squad for next season. Due to this, they are scouting Premier League talent from rival clubs. £80,000-a-week star Mount seems to be on their shortlist.

Ornstein, who is a journalist for the Athletic, spoke on The Athletic Football Podcast with Adrian Clarke and Mark Chapman.

He said: “In front of that holding position, there is the feeling around the club that a bit more creativity is needed to supplement the like of Martin Odegaard, and that’s why there’s admiration for Mason Mount.”

Odegaard has had a fantastic season for the Gunners. He has scored 14 goals and picked up eight assists in the Premier League.

Arsenal do have Emile Smith Rowe behind him in the pecking order but the Englishman has struggled when he has been played.

Mount would definitely be able to provide a lot better quality than Smith Rowe and be an ideal cover for Odegaard. The “phenomenal” midfielder has not been at his best for Chelsea this campaign but it has been plagued by injury.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal push forward and make an offer for the English international, who Declan Rice has deemed “one of the best players I’ve played with”.

(Photo by Ruben de la Fuente Perez/NurPhoto via Getty Images)