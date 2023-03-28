Thomas Tuchel could deal transfer blow to Liverpool and Newcastle as he eyes Mason Mount reunion











Liverpool and Newcastle could have a real job on their hands to sign Mason Mount this summer, with Thomas Tuchel reportedly now keen to take the midfielder to Germany.

The German manager has just become the new manager of Bayern Munich.

The former Chelsea head coach has replaced Julian Nagelsmann. The move has come as a bit of a surprise, with Bayern firmly in the Bundesliga title race and in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Photo by Stefan Matzke – sampics/Getty Images

Perhaps inevitably, there have already been some transfer rumours.

According to The Times, Tuchel is keen to sign Mount this summer. He and the club are reportedly looking to take advantage of the current contract impasse.

Mount’s potential exit from Stamford Bridge is becoming increasingly likely. Reports have suggested Chelsea would look for around £50 million to sell.

In recent times, both Liverpool and Newcastle have been credited with an interest in the player.

The Reds need a revamp in midfield.

And Newcastle are looking to increase the competition for places.

Tuchel has previously lavished praise on Mount. He said one year ago (Chelsea official): “It is always a pleasure to work with Mason because he is the kind of guy who comes with a smile on his face to every single training session. He is full of quality and he has a ‘blue’ heart.”

Thomas Tuchel’s interest in Mason Mount is potentially bad news for Liverpool and Newcastle

Liverpool and Newcastle officials catching wind of this likely won’t be too happy.

Mount is a player that could be a great signing for either side. Both Liverpool and Newcastle are all about pressing with high intensity and the England international would genuinely be a good fit in either Jurgen Klopp or Eddie Howe’s system.

But it’s possible he will be very interested in linking back up with Tuchel.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Mount hit some really good form under him at Stamford Bridge.

He scored 19 goals and made 20 assists in 86 games under the German’s guidance, which is a pretty good return for an attacking midfielder.

Bayern are obviously a massive club. And so, Mount might fancy going abroad for a new chapter.

It is something he has done before – back in 2017/18 he had a loan spell with Vitesse in the Netherlands.