Journalist Simon Phillips claims that Liverpool are the most interested in Chelsea star Mason Mount, with Jurgen Klopp really keen on signing him.

Liverpool look set to re-shape their midfield in the summer after they have struggled in the middle of the park this season.

The likes of Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could also be heading out the door, with their contracts set to expire at the end of the campaign.

Of course, the Reds are seemingly prioritising a move for Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham. But they have been linked with a move for Mason Mount – who is currently out of favour under Graham Potter at Stamford Bridge.

The 24-year-old is reportedly keen on a switch to Anfield as talks over a new deal with Chelsea have been put on hold.

Mount will have just one year left on his contract with the Blues come the summer and it seems that he will be a priority signing for Klopp.

Liverpool most interested in Mount

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Phillips claims that Liverpool will try to lure Mount away from Stamford Bridge this summer, with Klopp particularly keen on the signing.

“Liverpool are the most interested club in trying to sign Mount,” the journalist said. “Klopp really wants him and they’ve kind of put him as one of their priorities going forward this summer if he’s available.

“They’ve made Mount aware of their interest. It’s not to say he’s keen on going there, but I think he could easily go there.”

Mount is likely to cost Liverpool around £50 million if he does make the switch to Anfield this summer.

The England international has fallen down the pecking order under Potter and with his contract running down, his future at Stamford Bridge remains unclear.

Liverpool are in desperate need of some fresh faces in the middle of the park, with the likes of Jordan Henderson past his best and Fabinho really struggling this season.

Thiago’s progress under Klopp has been massively hindered by persistent injuries and the same can be said for both Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Mount seems to fit the bill for Klopp as a midfielder who works tirelessly off the ball, while providing a touch of class on it.

