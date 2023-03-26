Journalist claims Newcastle could move for Liverpool target Mason Mount











CBS journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed that Newcastle United are ‘one to watch’ in the race to sign reported Liverpool target Mason Mount.

Mount could be set to leave Chelsea this summer and is attracting interest from the likes of Jurgen Klopp and Eddie Howe.

The 24-year-old’s current deal with the Blues is set to run until the end of next season, with Football Transfers reporting that he is unlikely to remain in west London.

Newcastle have been linked with the likes of James Maddison and Jack Harrison as they look to bring in a creative midfielder.

But it seems that they could yet enter the race to sign Mount this summer, alongside Liverpool and Manchester United.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Newcastle could move for Mount

Speaking to TeamTalk, Jacobs claims that Newcastle could throw their hat in the ring for Mount as they look to add a creative number 10 to Howe’s squad.

“Newcastle is another club to just watch as a prospective suitor because unlike Manchester United, they’re very much looking for this position,” the journalist said. “And we’ve seen historically, Newcastle and Eddie Howe in particular, be on the lookout for that creative kind of player that can get into lots of different positions that can chip in with goals and assists and play in more advanced positions.

“That’s ultimately why Newcastle will have looked at James Maddison, they’ve looked at Jack Harrison in the past. And each of these types of players are slightly different but highly versatile, and even Christian Pulisic is another player who’s available on the market that Newcastle have taken a look at in the past before.

“So there’s a pattern in Newcastle’s targets if you look back at January and the summer, and even though each player is a slightly different kind of profile, there is a uniformity.

“They’re all versatile, all creative. They can all take set pieces, they can all get wide and into central areas. They can all drag defenders out of positions, they can all score goals, and none of them are traditional forwards and none of them can only play in one position.

“So clearly the brief at Newcastle is forward-thinking, creative and multi-purpose players. And I think that Pulisic, Maddison and Mount all fall into that category.

“So I think that should Mount leave Chelsea, which is not given, then Newcastle will also be one to watch.”

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Mount has fallen down the pecking order under Graham Potter as doubt surrounds his future at Stamford Bridge.

The England international has been described as a ‘special’ talent and before this season, he had been a standout performer for the Blues.

Newcastle are in desperate need of a creative player like Mount, but it remains to be seen whether or not he would be prepared to leave his boyhood club.

Yet, he will have just a year left on his contract come the summer and if he doesn’t force his way into Potter’s side before then, he could be an attractive prospect for top Premier League sides.

Show all