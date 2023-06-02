Thomas Frank directly responds to claims Tottenham want him as new manager











Brentford boss Thomas Frank has responded to claims that Tottenham Hotspur want to appoint him as their new manager this summer.

Spurs’ search for a new manager is still ongoing, even though it has been over two months since Antonio Conte left the club. They are taking their time in deciding who’s next and have been linked with plenty of names already.

One of them is Frank, who has done a remarkable job at Brentford. He has now had his say on rumours linking him with the Tottenham job, speaking to Bold.dk.

Thomas Frank responds to claims Tottenham want him as new manager

Tottenham have been linked with about a dozen managers over the last few months, but there’s still nobody close to getting the big job in North London.

Journalist Alex Crook revealed just over two weeks ago that Thomas Frank‘s name keeps coming up, so much so that Brentford are apparently anticipating an approach from Spurs.

Frank was directly asked about the rumours this week and the 49-year-old refused to rule anything out. However, he did say he’s 99.9% sure he will be staying at Brentford next season.

When asked if Tottenham are ‘special’, he replied: “I think there are many special clubs right now. You don’t have to believe all the rumours, but sometimes there’s a lot in the rumours.

“It’s, of course, positive, because if you are mentioned, then you have done something good. I have said it many times. I’m super happy to be at Brentford and I’m thriving, we’re performing and I’m feeling good.

“Whether I have to be here for the rest of my life? I probably shouldn’t. If I’m going to leave here, it has to be something special. What it is, I haven’t really defined.”

Frank was then asked if he’ll start next season on the Bees bench. He said: “I am strongly betting on that. I can say that with 99.9% certainty, because in football you never know.”

TBR View:

Frank really has done a remarkable job at Brentford, hasn’t he?

From achieving promotion from the Championship to not just keeping the Bees in the division, but to making them a very, very good side, finishing 13th and ninth respectively in two years.

Harry Redknapp labelled the job Frank has done at Brentford as ‘incredible‘ recently – he’s spot on. That’s probably why Spurs are looking at him, and going by his comments, it doesn’t look like he’s against a move.

However, whether Spurs will approach him with an offer in the coming days remains to be seen.

