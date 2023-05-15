PL club now think Tottenham are about to try and take their manager, he's got 44% win rate - journalist











Alex Crook has suggested that Brentford are now anticipating that Tottenham Hotspur will make an approach for Thomas Frank after Spurs backed away from Julian Nagelsmann.

Crook was speaking on talkSPORT as Tottenham’s search for their next manager enters yet another week. Of course, it is a subject that is receiving plenty of attention after another couple of bizarre days in North London.

As reported by BBC Sport, Tottenham ruled Julian Nagelsmann out of the running on Friday, even claiming that they had no intention to hold talks with the German.

Brentford anticipating approach from Tottenham for Thomas Frank

That was followed by an abject defeat at Aston Villa, putting a further dent in Ryan Mason’s hopes of being given the job on a long-term basis.

The problem for Tottenham fans is that it is not clear where they go next. Mauricio Pochettino is going elsewhere. Nagelsmann is no longer in the frame.

Well, according to Crook, Brentford believe it may not be too long before Tottenham make their move for their boss.

“We know that Vincent Kompany, who was on their list, won’t be the new Spurs manager,” he told talkSPORT. “He’s committed his future to Burnley. We know it won’t be Nagelsmann. Who will it be? Thomas Frank is a name that increasingly keeps coming up in conversations as someone who Tottenham have an admiration for. I would go as far as to say that Brentford are even anticipating an approach for Thomas Frank.”

Frank has done an outstanding job with the Bees, guiding them into the Premier League. And they will remain there for a third straight year next season.

He is not necessarily a marquee name. But he deserves enormous credit for making the most with the squad he has.

Whether that would excite Tottenham fans is unclear. Obviously, the pressure will be on the Dane if he comes in considering some of the names who won’t be taking the job.

But he is someone with clear belief in his ideas and how he wants his team to play. That is the kind of approach Tottenham need to take with the appointment.

Having said all that, it is hard to see Brentford making it easy for Spurs to get their man if they do indeed come calling.