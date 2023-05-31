Harry Redknapp raves about 49-year-old manager who Tottenham reportedly want











Harry Redknapp has raved about Brentford boss and reported Tottenham Hotspur managerial target Thomas Frank.

The former Spurs boss has been speaking on TalkSPORT and he lauded Frank for doing an ‘incredible’ job this season.

Tottenham will be hoping to replace Ryan Mason as acting head coach before the summer transfer window opens next month.

It’s fair to say that Spurs haven’t had much luck with their search as of yet, with the likes of Arne Slot, Vincent Kompany and Mauricio Pochettino all being ruled out of the race.

But Frank has been mentioned as a possible target for Spurs after an impressive spell at Brentford.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Indeed, journalist Alex Crook claimed last month that the Bees are anticipating an approach for Frank from Tottenham.

And after guiding Brentford to a ninth-place finish in his second season in the Premier League, Harry Redknapp has admitted he’s a huge fan of the 49-year-old.

Redknapp lauds ‘incredible’ Frank

Redknapp was asked who he thinks should have been in with a shout for Manager of the Season after Pep Guardiola scooped the award yesterday.

The former Spurs boss didn’t pick out a name but heaped praise on Frank for the job he’s done at Brentford.

”So many of the guys have done amazing this year, so many people could have won it,” he said. “You would like to see it spread about a bit, whoever wins the Premier League, I’d like to see somebody else.

“Somebody who has achieved a lot with maybe slightly more limited resources. What about the job he’s done at Brentford? Frank. Incredible job.”

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

Frank has impressed at Brentford and his side finished just one point behind Spurs this season.

Tottenham are seemingly prioritising a move for Celtic’s Ange Postecoglou at the moment, but surprisingly, they haven’t firmed up their interest in Frank as of yet.

He seems like a good fit for Spurs given his style of football and ability to get the best out of the players at his disposal.

Show all