Thilo Kehrer so impressed by Tottenham's Harry Kane, compares him to Real Madrid star

West Ham United defender Thilo Kehrer has compared Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane to a Real Madrid star.

Kehrer was speaking to The Guardian ahead of their London derby against rivals Tottenham this afternoon.

It’s a huge game at both ends of the table, with results going against the Hammers yesterday.

David Moyes’s side fell back into the bottom three ahead Bournemouth and Everton recorded wins.

Meanwhile, Tottenham could climb into the top four after Newcastle lost just their second game of the season to Liverpool.

It’s been a turbulent week for the north London side. Antonio Conte will be absent from the match as he continues to recover from a gall bladder operation.

Spurs will also still be without key players Rodrigo Bentancur and Hugo Lloris due to injury.

Kehrer has pinpointed Harry Kane as Tottenham’s main threat though, and compared him to one of Real Madrid’s talisman.

He’s going to have to be at his best to stop England’s all-time top scorer from adding to his impressive goal tally today.

Kehrer compares Tottenham star Kane to Real Madrid icon

Speaking to The Guardian, the Germany international was asked about Tottenham’s number ten.

“He is a very intelligent striker,” Kehrer said.

“He is like [Karim] Benzema. You need to be so awake against him.”

The £30m Real Madrid star is one of the best strikers in world football, and has been for a number of years.

Harry Kane has arguably been on that level for a while as well, but unfortunately doesn’t have the same number of honours as Benzema.

His record of 17 goals in 23 league games this season is extraordinary.

The fact it’s been overshadowed by Erling Haaland’s debut Premier League season shows just how impressive both players have been.

Kehrer and his West Ham teammates have a serious job on their hands stopping Kane when they face Tottenham today.

Despite being a legend at rivals Arsenal, even Thierry Henry has recently singled him out for praise.

Tottenham’s main focus in the summer will be convincing Kane to commit his future to the club.

Fabrizio Romano has provided a recent update on the 29-year-old, which will certainly encourage Spurs fans.

