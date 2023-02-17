Fabrizio Romano shares what he's heard about Harry Kane to Manchester United











Fabrizio Romano has been speaking about Harry Kane and those links to Manchester United over on his YouTube channel today.

Romano provided an update on Kane after admitting he receives a number of queries on it. Speaking on his popular YouTube channel, Romano wanted to address the situation surrounding Kane as it stands.

The Spurs striker recently became the all-time leading goal scorer at the club. And with that in mind, Romano claims that Spurs have no intention of selling, and nor are United in discussions to buy him.

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

“I want to clarify something because I get asked many questions on this from Manchester United fans and Tottenham fans on Harry Kane. We had rumours in January about Manchester United already working on a Harry Kane deal,” Romano said on YouTube.

“What I can say is Manchester United never had any contact with Kane. His family, his brother are taking care of Kane’s future so Manchester United are not in the process to sign him. The feeling inside Tottenham is that they will do their best to keep Kane at the club. To negotiate a new contract soon and keep him at the club. At the moment, they are not thinking of selling one of their best players in history to Man United.”

TBR’s View: Kane future will surface again if no new deal by the summer

This does seem to be a good time for Kane to join Manchester United if he is ever going to leave Spurs. Of course, he might just stay put and build on his own legacy at the club.

But the trophies continue to elude him. And under Erik ten Hag, United are looking like being capable of winning soon.

So, it seems Spurs fans can rest easy on Kane for now. But come the summer, this could all rear its head once more.