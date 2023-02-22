Thibaut Courtois shares Karim Benzema half-time message against Liverpool last night











Thibaut Courtois has now revealed what Real Madrid teammate said at half-time during their match against Liverpool last night.

Courtois was speaking to speaking to journalist Miguel Angel Diaz, who shared via Twitter the goalkeeper’s thoughts.

The evening couldn’t have started any better for Jurgen Klopp’s side at Anfield.

Darwin Nunez showed exactly what he’s capable of in the Champions League with a neat flick to open the scoring.

Mohamed Salah then forced an error out of Courtois to send Anfield wild.

Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

However, it quickly unravelled for Liverpool and they went into the half-time break level with the visitors.

Vinicius Jr. once again showed Liverpool his quality with a fantastic right-footed strike to pull one back.

And the Brazilian made sure the scores were level at the break, capitalising on a goalkeeper mistake of his own as he closed down Alisson Becker.

Courtois has now shared what Karim Benzema said with Liverpool on the ropes at the break.

The Frenchman may have a career after football as a psychic based on his quotes.

Courtois shares Benzema half-time message against Liverpool

Speaking to the press after the match, Courtois said: “If we hadn’t defended the result so much, we could have gotten another one.

“Karim [Benzema], when he went out onto the field, told me, ‘We can score another 2 or 3 goals and I said ‘Yes! Yes!'”

It will be a worry for Jurgen Klopp that Real Madrid were so confident in scoring against his side again the second-half.

Photo by Richard Callis/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Joe Gomez was at the centre of the two goals the visitors quickly scored after the break.

The free-kick he gave away in a dangerous area was headed home by Eder Militao.

He then deflected Karim Benzema’s strike past Alisson before the Frenchman doubled his tally.

The likes of Stefan Bajcetic, who was heavily praised before the game, simply couldn’t cope with their opponents.

The likes of Courtois and Benzema spotted the weaknesses in Liverpool’s game and took full advantage yesterday.

It would take a miracle for the Reds to turn this around in the second leg at the Bernabeu.

They said the same a few seasons ago against Barcelona too.

But you only have to ask Divock Origi how that turned out to know that anything is possible.

