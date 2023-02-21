Alan Shearer gives his verdict on Alisson mistake in Liverpool loss











Alan Shearer has torn into Alisson over the error which allowed Real Madrid to equalise in their stunning comeback win over Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday – in comments to Radio 5 Live.

The Reds are facing an almighty task if they hope to reach the next stage in Europe. It all started so well for Jurgen Klopp’s men at Anfield, with Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah putting them ahead.

Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool appeared to be in total control. However, an amazing Vinicius Junior strike turned the tide. And by half-time, the two teams were level again.

Shearer criticises Alisson after Real Madrid goal

Thibaut Courtois had produced a howler to gift Salah a goal. And Alisson ended up doing exactly the same to allow Vinicius Junior to equalise.

Photo by Alex Livesey – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

The Brazilian seemingly had a simple task when the chance came to clear the ball. However, rather than find a teammate, Alisson ended up playing the ball off the Real Madrid man. And he was suddenly helpless as the ball looped in.

Alisson has been unbelievable for much of this season. Many fans were absolutely astounded by his performance against Newcastle at the weekend. However, it was an awful moment. And Shearer did not hold back in his criticism of the goalkeeper.

“I cannot believe what I am seeing in terms of the number of errors that are being made on the pitch. It was an horrific error from Thibaut Courtois earlier and it is the same from Alisson,” he told BBC Sport.

“He is trying to play out from the back instead of clearing it when his side is leading. Goodness me Alisson just clear it!”

Liverpool were ultimately left shellshocked. Real turned on the style from the moment they got a goal back. And the equaliser just gave them that further lift.

The Reds had started so, so well. So it would have been sickener to give the goal away in that fashion.

It is now going to take something remarkable to turn the tie around and see Liverpool get through. But the Reds are one side who definitely know a thing or two about incredible comebacks when hope is all but lost.