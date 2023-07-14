Harry Maguire could leave Manchester United for just £35m this summer.

That is according to Dean Jones who was speaking on The Done Deal Show about the reported Tottenham target.

The north London club have been linked with Maguire for a little while now, but recent reports have suggested that Spurs would have to pay £50m for the player.

However, according to Jones, nobody close to Manchester United has suggested that a £50m move is viable, and many at the club have suggested that £35m would be enough to land the ‘fantastic’ defender.

Maguire available for £35m

Jones shared what he knows about the defender.

“I haven’t spoken to anyone close to Man United who believes that (£50m) fee is possible. I spoke to someone a couple of days ago who is very integral to all the briefings that come out at Man United who said that they’re not sure they’ll get £35m for him. If they can get £35m they will take it because at this point, that’s about all you’re going to get,” Jones said.

Not a bad fee

Harry Maguire may be a bit of a caricature on social media these days, but the reality is that at his best he’s still a fantastic defender.

His performances for England have consistently shown just how good he can be, and at just £35m, he’s worth a punt.

The centre-back won’t be playing much for Manchester United this season, so don’t be shocked if he does get a move, and with Tottenham needing some defensive reinforcements, this is a transfer that could make a lot of sense.

Tottenham may want to explore this deal at this sort of fee.