‘They need to do it’: Pat Nevin says there’s an issue at Celtic which really needs to be fixed

Whilst Celtic, and Brendan Rodgers, are enjoying the praise for a superb win at Livingston at the weekend, there are still issues at the club that need addressed. That’s according to Pat Nevin.

The BBC pundit was pouring over the result and Celtic in general and believes that if Brendan Rodgers can sort out the backup striker options at the club, Celtic will be unstoppable.

Speaking about Celtic’s transfer model of buying young talent and selling them on, Nevin said Celtic needs to keep going with that despite there being only one striker at the club.

Nevin said [BBC Sportsound], “That’s what Celtic need to do surely? They need to do it. If you keep on buying the finished product then, financially, it’s going to not exactly be disastrous but it’s going to be really hard to keep going.

“It’s tough for them. I think they have had five or six centre-backs so far they have started this season.

“You’ve got to get that sorted out and that will be sorted out when the players are fit. And Brendan knows what they’re capable of.

“See when they get that done, they’re going to be really hard to beat because the rest of the team apart from backup centre forward, looks really good.”

Celtic must address the Kyogo ‘issue’

I call it the ‘Kyogo issue’ because if the Japanese striker drops out of the team for any reason, they don’t have an adequate back-up in reserve.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Yes, Hyeongyu Oh looks like a decent prospect and, to be fair to him, he just doesn’t get enough minutes to really show what he can do.

So do Celtic look to try and spend some of the wads of cash they have sitting in the bank, or continue to buy players who are talented, young and need to be developed?

It’s a delicate balancing act. Listen, Celtic spent £4.6m on Kyogo. He was 26 when he came to Glasgow. He proves that the club don’t always need to buy youngsters and if they spend money wisely, there are truly excellent players out there.

Over to you Celtic.

