‘They came over’: Charlie Patino shares what Bukayo Saka said to him in first day of Arsenal training
Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Ethan Lamb
Ethan Lamb

Arsenal youngster Charlie Patino has revealed who supported him on his first day of first-team training.

The 19-year-old is highly thought of at the Emirates, with a big future ahead of him at the club under boss Mikel Arteta.

Patino scored on his Gunners debut against Sunderland in the Carabao Cup back in 2021, before enjoying a loan spell at Blackpool despite relegation.

This season, Patino has enjoyed a great spell at Swansea City, with one goal and three assists in six league games – with the 19-year-old looking to force himself into the first-team picture in the near future.

Swansea City v Sheffield Wednesday - Sky Bet Championship
Photo by Athena Pictures/Getty Images

Patino on who helped him settle at Arsenal

Speaking in an interview with the MailOnline, Patino spoke highly of three first-team players who made him feel at home during his first training session.

“When I first went over to train with the first team, Emile [Smith-Rowe], Eddie [Nketiah], Bukayo [Saka], they came over to me.

“They put their arms around my shoulder and just said, “Enjoy yourself, play with a smile on your face and just express yourself”.’

Arsenal Training Session
Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The future is bright for Patino

Despite rumours he wanted to leave on a permanent basis this summer, Patino decided a loan spell would be best to allow him to flourish before coming back to challenge for a first-team spot next season.

The 19-year-old is excelling in Wales, with his performances earning him a call-up to the England U21 squad during this international break.

He certainly looks to be a talent, with Arteta a great boss for him to develop – given his track record with the current crop of youngsters in the Gunners’ first-team.

