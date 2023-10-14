Mikel Arteta backed to take good look at ‘prolific’ 20-year-old Arsenal talent

With the international break in full swing, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will be taking a good look at the Gunners players who haven’t travelled.

There are plenty of first-team Arsenal stars who, for one reason or another, haven’t gone away on international duty.

The likes of William Saliba, Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard have all withdrawn from their national sides to work on their fitness and deal with injuries.

In addition, the likes of Ben White, Jorginho, Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli haven’t been selected for their countries and also remain in London.

During international breaks, Arsenal have got into the habit of organising and playing behind-closed-doors friendlies.

The Gunners have played against the likes of Watford, Ipswich Town and Brentford, with Arteta taking a good look at fringe players and academy stars.

According to football.london, there’s one “most obvious pick” to play up front for Arsenal in such a friendly.

‘Potency in front of goal’

Khayon Edwards is the player in question. With pretty much every first-team attacking option away, the 20-year-old seems like a shoo-in to start.

Edwards was included in two Europa League matchday squads and regularly worked with Arteta’s squad last season.

This term, he has made eight appearances. Six have come in the Premier League 2 and two have come in the EFL Trophy. He has registered three goals and an assist.

As per Arsenal.com, Edwards is described as “a hard-working attacker whose style of play and potency in front of goal emulates fellow academy grad, Eddie Nketiah”.

And as per Jeorge Bird, he was “prolific” at Under-18 level. He is now doing fairly well at Under-21 level and looks like he has a bright future ahead of him.