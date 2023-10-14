‘Phenomenal’ player Arsenal sold this year doesn’t seem impressed with Arteta

Matt Turner has admitted that he wishes he had played more at Arsenal but still feels he learned a lot with the Gunners and is happy with the “amazing memories”.

The United States goalkeeper – at Arsenal during the 2022-23 campaign – was taking part in a Q&A on Men in Blazers with fans asking him questions about his career.

Host Roger Bennett relayed a question from a Gunners fan asking Turner what he made of Mikel Arteta’s admission that there were two games in which he wanted to make a mid-game goalkeeper substitution.

“I don’t know,” began Turner. “I mean, it doesn’t make me feel any better or worse about anything, to be honest.

“My time at Arsenal was great. I learned a lot. I wish I played more obviously, but to be in a title charge and have all those amazing memories, you couldn’t even really write it up.

“So yeah, it would have been nice, I guess. I don’t know, but at the end of the day, ‘show me don’t tell me’, you know what I mean?”

For context, Arteta made the admission after he replaced Aaron Ramsdale with David Raya in between the Arsenal sticks against Everton in September.

“One of [my regrets] is that on two occasions I felt after 60 minutes and 85 minutes in two games in this period to change the keeper in that moment and I didn’t do it,” Arteta said – as per The Mirror – after the 1-0 win.

“I didn’t have the courage to do it. And we drew those games and I was so unhappy and someone is going to do it (soon) and maybe it [the reaction] will be, ‘oh! That is strange. Why?’

“Why not? Tell me why not. You have all the qualities in another goalkeeper and you want to do something to change the momentum, do it. It is a regret that I have.”

Our view

Turner made seven competitive appearances for Arsenal last season, but they only came in the Europa League and FA Cup.

The 29-year-old didn’t get the chance to play in the Premier League for the Gunners, having to watch 37 of their top-flight games from the bench.

It’s a shame Turner didn’t feature for Arsenal in the league. He’s a boyhood Gunners fan so it would’ve been nice.

Nevertheless, the ‘phenomenal‘ talent is now at Nottingham Forest and is now playing regularly, so he’s doing well for himself.