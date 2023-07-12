Tottenham could be set to go for the cheaper option once again by signing Micky van de Ven instead of Edmond Tapsoba.

We’ve already seen Spurs go for a cheaper alternative once this summer as they signed Guglielmo Vicario instead of David Raya, and they could do the same again with Van de Ven.

That is according to Graeme Bailey who was speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast about Spurs’ search for a new centre-back.

Indeed, while the journalist is led to believe that Tapsoba is Tottenham’s top centre-back target, he suspects that the move for Van de Ven may be the way they go due to the fact he’s £10m cheaper.

Van de Ven could be the one

Bailey spoke about the Tottenham centre-half hunt.

“It will depend on what Ange wants. We’ve seen them back away from David Raya in goal for the sake of £10-15m, as it stands although I think Tapsoba would be the first choice, I suspect they may go for Van de Ven because he’s £10m cheaper,” Bailey said.

Don’t skimp

When will Tottenham Hotspur learn?

For years we’ve seen Spurs trying to cut corners in the transfer market to save money, settling for second-rate targets rather than signing the players they actually want, and where has that got them?

This isn’t to say that Van de Ven is a bad player, not by a long shot, but if Tapsoba is your top target, he’s the player you should go for, regardless of the big price.

Of course, Spurs don’t have an unlimited budget, but let’s be real here, an extra £10m for a player you truly want isn’t going to break the bank as a Premier League side.