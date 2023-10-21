‘The world’s best centre-forward’ reportedly reaches Liverpool agreement

An exciting transfer report involving Liverpool has begun doing the rounds.

Apparently, there is now an agreement in place between Jurgen Klopp’s Reds and Victor Osimhen.

This is according to Italian journalist Valter De Maggio, who made the claim to Televomero via Area Napoli.

Photo by Ivan Romano/Getty Images

Liverpool had reportedly been tracking Osimhen during the latest international break.

The story then developed, with claims that talks had begun between the Reds and the Nigeria international camp.

And now, this report from Italy has emerged, claiming that Liverpool have actually made a significant breakthrough.

‘I’m talking about Liverpool’

De Maggio said both Osimhen and his agent, Roberto Calenda, have decided against signing an extension at the Serie A club because of the Anfield interest.

He then claimed that Liverpool have found an agreement with the player and that the Reds will now need to strike a deal with Napoli if they want to sign him next year.

“The parties had reached an agreement for the renewal, but then Calenda and Osimhen went back on their word,” said De Maggio.

“What happened? There was the inclusion of another club, from the Premier League. I’m talking about Liverpool.

“There would be frequent contacts, but I just learned something else: there would be agreements already reached.

Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

“Let me clarify: the agreements would be between the Reds and the player, therefore they would not involve Napoli.

“I hope (club president) Laurentiis will be able to keep Victor Osimhen at least until June, but we can’t be sure.”

Our view

If true, this would be amazing news for Liverpool and their fans.

Osimhen is a player of the absolute highest level. We’re talking future Ballon d’Or winner level.

Last year, Inter Milan legend Christian Vieri said, as per PF: “Osimhen is really good, in a year he will be one of the best in the world.”

Since then, he has gone from strength to strength, helping Napoli win their first Serie A title since 1990.

A Daily Mail column from February deemed him “the world’s best centre-forward” and a “more complete No. 9” than Erling Haaland.

Obviously Liverpool have a good attacking setup at present, and bolstering their defence is a more pressing need than up front.

Nonetheless, if a player of Osimhen’s calibre becomes available, then the Reds – or indeed any other top club – would be foolish not to try their luck.