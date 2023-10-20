Report: Liverpool have been talking about signing £50m attacker who’s even faster than Mo Salah

Victor Osimhen is going to be one of the biggest names on the transfer market in the coming months.

The Nigerian striker is undoubtedly one of the best attackers in Europe right now, and apparently, he’s keen to leave Napoli after a few issues behind the scenes with the Serie A champions.

As you can imagine, a number of Premier League clubs are on red alert when it comes to Osimhen’s availability, and according to 90Min, Liverpool have had initial conversations about signing the £50m man.

This is very interesting to say the least.

Photo by Alessio Morgese/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Osimhen would certainly fit into what Jurgen Klopp wants from a striker. He’s stong, clinical, smart and energetic. In fact, his speed is frightening at times.

According to The Speeds Database, Osimhen is actually faster than Mohamed Salah, and any Liverpool fan will tell you that this makes him one of the quickest players in Europe.

Of course, with Salah continuously being linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, Liverpool may soon need a new-look attack, and Osimhen is certainly an option worth exploring.

It would be interesting to see how Liverpool would line up if they signed Osimhen. With Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo already jostling for position in the race to be Liverpool’s starting centre-forward, there is a lot of competition there already, and Osimhen would only add to that.

Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Luckily, all three of Jota, Gakpo and Nunez are versatile enough to play on either wing or, in Gakpo’s case, in the midfield at times, so there should be plenty of room for all of these attackers in this Liverpool squad.

Osimhen is certainly set for a big move in the near future, and it sounds as though there’s a small chance that he could be playing his football at Anfield in the coming years.

This is certainly one to keep an eye on.