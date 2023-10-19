Jurgen Klopp sent Liverpool scouts to watch ‘powerful’ £150m player in Portugal last week

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp sent scouts to watch Victor Osimhen when he played for Nigeria against Saudi Arabia in Portugal last week.

That’s according to The Sun, who claim that the Reds have now joined Arsenal and Chelsea in the race to sign the Napoli striker in one of the next two transfer windows.

Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp sent Liverpool scouts to watch Victor Osimhen

Just this week, it was claimed that Liverpool hold a ‘strong interest’ in Victor Osimhen amid reports he could leave Napoli in 2024.

The ‘powerful‘ Nigeria international was disrespected by his club on social media recently. He was far from happy with what happened and rightly so, and there’s a big chance he will leave the club in one of the next two transfer windows.

A player as good as Osimhen will not be short of suitors. The Sun claim Chelsea and Arsenal are both interested in the Serie A star, as are Liverpool.

It has been revealed that when Nigeria faced Saudi Arabia in Portugal last week, Jurgen Klopp sent his scouts there to have a close look at Osimhen.

Sadly, the 24-year-old striker suffered an injury and had to hobble off the pitch. As a result, Osimhen is now set for a short spell on the sidelines.

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Osimhen will be expensive

Victor Osimhen is one of the best strikers in the world and players like him come with a big price tag.

Earlier this year, The Mail reported that Napoli wanted a fee as high as £150 million for him. We expect those demands to come down after everything that has happened, but he still will not be cheap.

If Liverpool really want to sign Osimhen, they will most likely have to break their transfer record. They will also have to beat a number of other clubs for his signature as well – Arsenal and Chelsea are both keen

It will be interesting to see what will happen with Osimhen next year.