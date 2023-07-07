Tottenham Hotspur have done very well in the transfer window so far this summer.

Spurs have signed Dejan Kulusevski permanently and also brought in Guglielmo Vicario and James Maddison.

With Ange Postecoglou now in the Tottenham dugout, things have been moving fast and in the right direction.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Up next for Spurs is a new defender, with Postecoglou seemingly eager to shore up one of his team’s weak areas.

Fabrizio Romano, speaking on the Here We Go podcast, provided an update on Tottenham’s centre-back search.

He spoke about Edmond Tapsoba and Micky van de Ven, two of the players Spurs are reportedly pursuing.

“They are speaking with the people close to Tapsoba,” said Romano.

“My opinion,” he then made clear. “Tottenham will go for one of them.

“Then maybe sign another defender who is maybe a cheap option.

“But at the moment the priority is Micky van de Ven.

“Tapsoba remains one of the top options but he’s way more expensive so this is why it looks expensive.”

‘Ready-made addition for Postecoglou’s defence’

It’s good to hear that Tottenham are reportedly pursuing two very good defenders in Tapsoba and Van de Ven.

At the same time, you can understand why Spurs might just go for one of those. Both would cost a lot of money.

Tapsoba is reportedly valued at around £50million, while the latter apparently has a £30million price tag.

Obviously Romano made clear that it was his opinion, but this is one Alasdair Gold also seems to share on football.london.

As per the outlet, Tapsoba ‘is seen as a more ready-made addition for Postecoglou’s defence, with his ability on the ball, strength and acceleration.

‘The Burkina Faso international has made 100 Bundesliga appearances to Van de Ven’s 38 and also has Champions League and Europa League experience.’

Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images

The ‘exceptional‘ defender has hit a top speed of 33.68kph in the Bundesliga.

This makes him one of the fastest defenders in Europe.

In fact, according to The Speeds Database, Tapsoba is quicker than Spurs speedster Ryan Sessegnon (33.60kph).

Tapsoba ticks a lot of boxes for Tottenham. But then again, so does Van de Ven.