Fabrizio Romano says Micky van de Ven has given Tottenham move the ‘green light’

Tottenham are stepping up their search for a new central defender and are looking to close out a deal for Micky van de Ven.

The 22-year-old Dutch defender has emerged as a key target for Tottenham in recent weeks. Along with Edmund Tapsoba, it appears Van de Ven is someone Ange Postecoglou really wants.

However, at this moment in time, no deal is done fully between Spurs and Wolfsburg.

And according to Fabrizio Romano, the hold up with the deal is purely between the clubs, with Van de Ven making it clear he wants to join Tottenham.

“Honestly. The negotiation is on. It’s very concrete. Both Tottenham and Wolfsburg are speaking, there is still no agreement between parties but the situation is ongoing and is very concrete,” Romano said on his Here We Go Podcast.



“It’s never easy to negotiate with German clubs. They always want good payments terms, this is also part of the conversation, it’s not just about the fee but in how many years to pay that money. But the negotiation is ongoing. From the player, from what I hear, there is a green light – Micky van de Ven wants to join Tottenham. It’s between clubs now.”

Tottenham could end up paying around £30m for Van de Ven but as with most deals, payment structure is preventing things from being signed, sealed and delivered.

Time to push

Things are going quite well for Tottenham this summer. The signing of James Maddison has laid down a big marker and it’s now vital they follow that up with others.

The addition of the ‘exceptional‘ Van de Ven would no doubt be a good one. Still a young man but already with good experience behind him, the Dutchman is just what Postecoglou is looking for.

Getting the right partner for Cristian Romero is key for Spurs and Van de Van could be that man.