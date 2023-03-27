‘The only thing’: John Barnes now shares what Bukayo Saka still needs to improve on this season











John Barnes has now shared what Arsenal star Bukayo Saka still needs to work on to become even better.

Speaking on TalkSPORT (27/3 8:14am), Barnes was reviewing England’s 2-0 win over Ukraine.

Saka was once again the star of the show and picked up the man of the match award.

He came away from the game with a goal and an assist to end the international break on a high note.

Saka is returning to Arsenal in the best form possible, and Barnes was impressed with his performances.

However, despite the incredibly high level, he’s playing at Barnes still think he can do better.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

There aren’t many people looking at the weak points in Saka’s game right now.

The 21-year-old is being universally praised for his performances this season, which is easy to understand.

He appears to be only be improving with each game, and Ukraine simply couldn’t cope with his quality.

Barnes still thinks Arsenal star Saka can improve

Asked what he thinks Saka could still add to his game, Barnes suggested: “Well the only thing you need to add to your game when you’re playing as well as him is your consistency.

“Are we going to say that’s he’s going to be scoring three goals every game, and being much better at scoring goals and creating?

“He’s not, because he scores quite regularly, he creates, he works hard for the team.

“But he has to do that every week, and he’s now showing that level of consistency, but it still only has been three-quarters of a season.

“So, we still have to insist on him doing this week-in, week-out whenever he gets an opportunity to grow.

“But in terms of what he’s doing now, it’s fine.”

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Arsenal fans will be glad Saka has returned from international duty fully fit, and will want to take on Barnes’s advice.

However, he’s also the only Premier League player in double figures for both goals and assists.

It’s hard to expect Saka to deliver much more in front of goal for the Gunners.

Arsenal fans may want to see him more in the areas where he scored his goal yesterday, as he’s clearly effective from that range.

It’s hard to argue with Mikel Arteta’s current tactics though, and Saka’s role is crucial in that set-up.

He’s now got a run of ten games that will define his season and deliver a potentially historic Premier League title.

