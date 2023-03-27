ESPN pundit thinks Arsenal player is now getting better and better











Craig Burley has claimed that Bukayo Saka basically has everything after the Arsenal star’s stunning goal for England in their win over Ukraine on Sunday.

Bukayo Saka is quickly becoming one of the most important players in the England squad – having already proven himself to be just as influential for the Gunners.

And Burley has now told ESPN that Saka simply seems to be getting better and better after his latest display for the Three Lions.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Saka certainly played a vital role in Gareth Southgate’s side’s latest win. He played the outstanding cross into the six-yard box that allowed Harry Kane to break the deadlock at Wembley.

Burley amazed by Bukayo Saka after England win

And he doubled the lead shortly after, with the 21-year-old unleashing an outstanding strike into the top corner from the edge of the box to wow the crowd.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

It is hard to imagine that Saka can possibly have any doubters left. He recently became the first Premier League player this season to reach double figures for goals and assists. And he has taken that form onto the international stage.

Burley was asked what kind of level Saka could reach. And he suggested that he is destined for the very top of the game.

“He just keeps getting better and better,” he told ESPN. “He’s got consistency about his game, got end product, goals, good final ball, great upper body strength, takes a lot of punishment. We talked about that before. Takes a lot of kicks, needs some protection as well.

“But he’s basically got everything. And on top of that now, he’s got to be an extremely confident player. One of the first on the Arsenal team sheet. One of the first on the England team sheet. It doesn’t get much better than that.”

It is remarkable to think that Saka had to bide his time before getting his chance at Euro 2020. Of course, that tournament was almost two years ago now. But Saka’s form has been on another level for a lot longer.

England are, admittedly, blessed with so much talent in the final third. But no-one is playing better than Saka right now.

He still has plenty to prove. Arsenal have an amazing opportunity to get across a line virtually no-one expected them to be in sight of at the beginning of the campaign.

But on current form, there cannot be too many better players in the world right now.