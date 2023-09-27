‘The only concern’: Jim Duffy says Brendan Rodgers has an issue he must fix at Celtic right now

Former footballer, Jim Duffy, has said that Brendan Rodgers has a serious issue that the Celtic manager must address at the club.

Duffy was speaking about Celtic’s win over Livingston when he said that despite the impressive performance by the Bhoys if Rodgers is determined to take Celtic to the next level, especially in Europe, he must stop all the individual errors that his players are making.

Duffy said [Clyde SSB], “Celtic were almost the masters of their own downfall again, similar to the Feyenoord game where they made individual errors.

“And that will be the only concern nothing at this moment in time for Brendan Rodgers. I think there is a spirit there, there is an understanding on how he wants to play the game.

“They have made some basic individual errors in these games. They got away with them at Livingston on a coupleof occasions, they didn’t get away with them against Feyenoord.

“So it just depends on what level you’re looking to take Celtic or what level you’re happy with. Are you happy domestically? I think yes. Have you still got to improve to take them to the next level in Europe? Absolutely.

“But obviously you need your top players to all be available and Celtic still have significant injuries, particularly in the centre of defence.”

The errors that Duffy is talking about really are apparent. Gustaf Lagerbielke‘s first booking against Feyenoord was completely avoidable.

Photo by NESimages/Herman Dingler/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Joe Hart‘s wall and his positioning for the Dutch champions opener was also basic mistakes that cost Celtic in the same game.

Closer to home, Liam Scales‘ mistimed header almost led to a Livingston goal and we also saw how Scott Bain almost gifted the Almondvale club a goal with some terrible footwork in the area.

These mistakes must be ironed out because if they are not, Celtic can forget about any aspirations of qualifying from the Champions League group this season.

In other news, ‘He can score goals’: Craig Moore says ‘relentless’ 25-year-old Celtic star is a great finisher