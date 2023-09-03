‘The law is’: James McFadden and Neil Lennon shares whether goal in Celtic game was correctly disallowed

The first Glasgow Derby of the season was jam-packed full of talking points this afternoon as Celtic left Ibrox with all three points.

One major flashpoint in the match was the decision to disallow a goal for Rangers after Cyriel Dessers was adjudged to have fouled Celtic defender, Gustaf Lagerbielke.

The decision caused a huge amount of controversy but Sky Sports pundits James McFadden and Neil Lennon felt the referee got the decision correct.

McFadden said [Sky Sports], “The law is that Lagerbielke is in the action of playing the ball. Dessers comes in, not intentionally, and stops him from playing it then, technically it’s a foul.

“I understand the frustration because as I watch it, I think Lagerbielke takes too long on the ball, Dessers does brilliant to go and press him, I don’t think there’s a great deal in it.

“By the laws of the game that’s a foul.”

And whilst he can understand the frustration that Rangers must have felt, Lennon was in agreement with McFadden’s assessment.

Lennon continued, “I just think the movement when Dessers gets across him is enough to knock Lagerbielke out of his stride.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

“I think Celtic are fortunate as Lagerbielke is dilly-dallying but for me, it’s still a foul because he takes his foot away just on impact.”

At first glance, it did seem as though Lagerbielke got away with one. The Swedish defender was slow on the ball and seemed to be caught in possession by Dessers.

But after looking at VAR footage, you can see the Rangers player making contact with Lagerbielke as the Celtic defender tried to play the ball.

The goal was chalked off and the rest, as they say, is history. Celtic now go four points ahead of Rangers and sit on top of the league for the upcoming international break. And that is something that all the Celtic fans will love to see after all the criticism that had been levied at their team over the last seven days.

