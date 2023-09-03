Neil Lennon and Chris Sutton deliver instant verdicts on Celtic’s starting line-up vs Rangers

The starting lineup is in and the Celtic fans now know how Brendan Rodgers is setting up for the first Glasgow Derby of the season.

With none of the new signings in the starting lineup, the Celtic manager has gone with almost the same lineup that drew 0-0 with St Johnstone last weekend.

With no Nat Phillips in the matchday squad, Chris Sutton and Neil Lennon have given their instant reaction to the news that the new signing from Liverpool is missing.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Sutton said, “I wonder what the situation is with Nat Phillips as well. I think many Celtic fans, as I did, expected him to come in and start today.

“Whether he’s injured or just not fit enough, I don’t know. So that centre-back partnership of Scales and Lagerbielke will have to connect and have to click if Celtic want to get the result today.

“I think for Brendan Rodgers, in terms of Celtic, they have a very short front line and Oh can offer that physicality. I think Rangers will go after Celtic and try and smother them.

“But not too many options for Brendan really.”

Very measured from Sutton. Not very critical but not overly enthused either. However, Lennon was left feeling ‘surprised’ at the exclusion of Phillips and predicted that his old side will struggle at Ibrox this afternoon.

Lennon said, ” I think he’s [Brendan Rodgers] been forced into it due to the injuries.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

“So I’m really surprised. I was hoping that Nat Phillips would be fit to play. So I was really surprised not see him and not even in the squad. He was tailor-made for this game

“I like the look of the front three. They have all scored in this fixture. So there’s definitely a threat there, but it’s gonna be a tough afternoon I think for Celtic.”

Celtic have a defensive partnership of Liam Scales and Gustaf Lagerbielke. The Swede has never featured in this fixture before whilst Scales has five appearances in a Glasgow Derby. Both will need to be on their mettle if Celtic are to take anything away from Ibrox this afternoon.

As kick-off approaches, the Celtic support will be hoping to avoid defeat and reclaim their place at the top of the table.

In other news, ‘The one thing’: Peter Grant points out the big advantage Celtic have over Rangers today