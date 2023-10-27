Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has confirmed that midfielder Thomas Partey has suffered an injury setback in training.

The 30-year-old had already missed multiple games so far this season through injury, with the Arsenal boss confirming that Partey suffered a muscle problem this week.

Spaniard Arteta admitted that he couldn’t fully predict how long the midfielder would be missing until he has a scan on the injury.

The Ghanaian has seemingly had more injuries than any other player since he joined the club, and there’s no sign of change.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Mikel Arteta on Thomas Partey’s injury setback

Speaking during his pre-match press conference, boss Arteta confirmed Partey’s latest setback.

“Partey got injured with the last kick in training: He’s got a muscle injury and we expect him to be out for a few weeks.

“We don’t know the extent of it, he has more scans today.

“He got in training with the last kick of the ball – he’s been so unlucky.”

Potentially time to look for a new midfielder?

Given Partey’s injury record and the fact the midfielder is now on the wrong side of 30, it may be time for the club to move the former Atletico Madrid man on.

In recent seasons, Partey has struggled to maintain fitness, with the club pushing to try and become champions of England once again.

The record signing of Declan Rice is evidence of how serious the owners are about pushing the club back to where they belong.

Partey needs to be able to come back and hit the ground running after his latest setback, because if not he’s at risk of being sold – with a younger and fitter alternative potentially needed.