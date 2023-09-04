‘I have heard’: Journalist shares what he knows about Thomas Partey’s latest Arsenal injury

Thomas Partey has once again been struck down by injury as his problems in staying fit at Arsenal seem to continue.

Partey missed the dramatic win over Manchester United yesterday and there are different rumours doing the rounds on his injury.

And speaking over on his YouTube channel just now, Arsenal journalist Charles Watts has shared what he’s been told about Partey.

Speaking on YouTube, Watts admitted that there has been mixed messages about the injury to Partey.

And trying to clarify the issue, the journalist admitted that the mixed feelings are still the case, even though he has spoken to people he considers close to Partey.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

“Thomas Partey. It’s kind of mixed messages from Mikel and there’s been mixed messages everywhere,” Watts said.

“I’ve heard it’s bad. Then I’ve heard it’s not so bad and might only be a couple of weeks. Even before the game he said a few weeks but then after the game he said he didn’t know. I have heard from certain people who say it’s a bad one. But then I’ve spoken to people close to Thomas Partey and they’re playing it down a little bit.”

Partey has had a host of problems since signing for £45m a few seasons ago. This season, Mikel Arteta was trying to use Partey as a full-back stepping into midfield. As yet, it hasn’t worked, and it seems like the Gunners boss isn’t going to get time to try it again any time soon.

Problem for Arsenal

In the ideal scenario, Arsenal have Thomas Partey and Declan Rice available, especially for some big Champions League games away from home.

However, Partey once again seems to be struggling and it seems to be getting a bit too regular for the Gunners in all honesty.

As Watts says, there remains a bit of mystery around Partey’s latest injury problems. But one thing is for sure, and that’s that Arsenal cannot afford to keep missing him.